As Yankees legend Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Wednesday, just as they were last season. The good news is they made it to October baseball. The bad news is they underperformed again, getting swept by the Minnesota Twins just as they were by the Seattle Mariners a year ago.

The Blue Jays struggled to find consistency as an offence all season long. They would get hot and then immediately cool off. Then they would get hot again and cool off again. The lineup never seemed to find any consistent traction. The Jays especially struggled with runners in scoring position, finishing 20th (.730) in OPS in those situations.

The issue was a glaring problem in the playoffs, with the Jays managing to score a single run while leaving 18 runners on base in the two games against the Twins. All season long the Jays failed to make adjustments at the plate. They lacked aggressiveness and often were caught in-between pitches; behind the fastball and in front of the breaking balls and off-speed pitches.

The Jays swung and missed or fouled off 36 fastballs in Wednesday’s loss. You aren’t going to have much success if you don’t hit the fastball. Toronto hitters were very tentative and unsure against the Twins, which indicates a flawed plan and approach. The hitters were either given bad analytical information or applied the info they received incorrectly.

The other obvious shortcoming of this team is that it plays immaturely. They make mistakes that players of their experience and pedigree shouldn’t be making. Bo Bichette made a wide throw on a double play in Wednesday’s game that wouldn’t have happened if he had moved his feet properly and not been flat-footed. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got picked off second base to end an inning with runners on second and third and Bichette at the plate in a 2-0 game. That just can’t happen.

Dalton Varsho tried bunting for a hit with runners on first and second and one out in the second inning of a 0-0 game. Swing the bat! He effectively said: I can’t get a hit if I swing, so let me pass the buck to the next guy. The next guy, George Springer, lined out to right field and the Jays didn’t score. That’s just bad baseball.

These are the kind of mistakes that young stars Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves once made but grew out of by being held accountable by teammates, coaches and their manager.

The limits of analytics

Analytics are a valuable tool in baseball. Ever since Michael Lewis’ book Moneyball was published in 2003, teams have delved deeper into the numbers to try to gain an advantage over the competition. It’s the constant search for an edge, based upon trends and advantageous matchups. But it has clearly gone too far. Jays manager John Schneider proved that Wednesday afternoon.

Jose Berrios started for the Jays that day and was electric with his stuff. He rolled through the first three innings, giving up three hits and striking out five batters.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, he walked leadoff hitter Royce Lewis after a tough eight-pitch at-bat. Lewis had homered twice in Game 1 of the series, so a walk wasn’t the worst result of that plate appearance, especially since Lewis has an injured hamstring and isn’t able to run much. It would take three singles to score Lewis from first because he had to go a base at a time.

Schneider removed Berrios from the game after that walk in favour of lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi. Sure, there was a lefty batter due up, but he was followed by three righties.

In the preparation for the game, the analytics department must have come up with a scenario where this move was a good idea. And there may have been a time where Berrios walked Lewis and it made sense to make a pitching change, but context matters. Berrios was throwing exceptionally well. Plus, bringing in Kikuchi, who is normally a starter, in the middle of the inning is asking for trouble. Starters are used to pitching from the windup coming in to the game. They also take more time to warm up and prepare before entering. The move didn’t set Kikuchi up for success.

The other effect of this move is that it made no sense to the players. To Berrios’ credit, he handled it well. He remained a good teammate, cheering for his buddies. But when players comment about a move after the game, it’s a decision that should be reconsidered.

It reminded me of a moment earlier in the Jays’ season when the Angels were in town. Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run and Matt Chapman went right over to Schneider in the dugout at the end of the inning and asked what the heck they were doing pitching to Ohtani. Too many moves like this can lead to a manager losing his team, whether they are his decisions or not.

I don’t think Schneider is coming up with his strategies all on his own, so it’s not fair to come down exclusively on him. The analytics department and front office participate in talking through how situations should be handled with the available information. But something is clearly getting lost in the translation if pulling Berrios felt like the right move at that time.

So, the Blue Jays have to do some soul-searching as they move into the off-season. The roster is talented. The team has made it to the playoffs two straight years, so there is a lot going right.

The front office needs to analyze the information the analytics department is giving to the players, coaches and manager. They need to do an honest evaluation as to how that information is being delivered because the hitters seem tentative and in-between their thoughts, and the manager is being literal and ignoring context. The front office also needs to determine whether Schneider and his staff are still having a positive impact on the players.

The Jays also need to determine why Guerrero, Springer, Varsho, Chapman, and Alejandro Kirk all regressed as hitters this season. Finally, they need to find a way to add a significant offensive piece to the lineup.

It’s an annual exercise, but the answers may not be as obvious this off-season in Toronto.