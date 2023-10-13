Despite making the playoffs this year, it was a season of struggle and turmoil for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nothing came easily. They had to grind out everything just to earn 89 wins. Sure, clubs that went home early would gladly trade their season for that of the Jays. But this was not a season where just making the playoffs was going to be good enough. The Jays, as well as many fans and analysts, thought they were a World Series-calibre team. They clearly and painfully fell short.

To make matters worse, the season ended with the Jays dealing with inner turmoil. Every component of the game failed the Jays in the wild-card series loss to the Minnesota Twins: they didn’t hit, the pitching underperformed in key moments, the defence was sloppy, and the base running was atrocious. Manager John Schneider’s ill-conceived move of taking starter Jose Berrios out of Game 2 created friction between the front office and the players and manager, and between the manager and his players.

Schneider took Berrios out of the game in the fourth inning after a lead-off walk to Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis. He brought in Yusei Kikuchi to try and get Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to pinch hit for his left-handed hitters with righty bats so that the Jays right-handed relievers would matchup better against the Twins lineup later in the game. The move backfired as Kikuchi allowed two runs to score in the 2-0 loss.

Schneider said after the game that the strategy to take Berrios out had been discussed with players and staff, and that everyone knew about the plan. He made it sound like the move to pull Berrios at the time he did was an organizational decision, and not just his. This spreading of the criticism made it seem like he had been instructed by the front office to make the move. If it wasn’t a move dictated by the front office, Schneider chose to deflect the criticism by pulling others into the process.

Jays general manager Ross Atkins distanced himself completely from Schneider’s decision to pull Berrios at his end-of-season press conference last Saturday. He made it sound as if he had never even heard of the plan to flip the lineup, forcing Baldelli’s hand. But Atkins did say the players knew about it.

In my view, Atkins separated himself from the decision because he was responding to the tidal wave of outrage that somehow the front office was actually managing the game for Schneider. He didn’t want to throw Schneider under the bus, but that seemed like a better option than people believing the front office was meddling.

Schneider did not accept responsibility the way he should have for what Atkins a called “a brave move.” Then Atkins put the blame squarely on Schneider, even after he said he was bringing him back next season as manager. If he wasn’t going to fire him, then Atkins should have protected his manager by saying we win as a team and we lose as a team. Atkins should have taken responsibility for any confusion that existed in the communication or expectation with the organization and vowed to do better.

The truth is that either Schneider made a horrible decision with the strategy to turn the Twins’ lineup around, or he felt pressured to make a move he didn’t really want to make at that moment. Both of these possibilities are a problem.

Jays president Mark Shapiro did a much better job in his Thursday press conference than Atkins did last Saturday. Shapiro is an excellent communicator because he is a great listener.

He had five days to hear the outrage that ensued after the Atkins press conference. He did his best to cool things down by pointing out where the organization made mistakes and what needs to change and improve. His theme was communication and transparency. He said the team needs to be more transparent to the players about the analytics and the info they are getting and where it comes from.

It occurred to me that things might be uncomfortable between Atkins and Schneider since they pointed fingers at each other awkwardly last week. Shapiro said Thursday that things do not appear to be strained. It is important that he is right.

As far as the fans are concerned, I don’t think many will have their opinions of Schneider, Atkins or Shapiro changed by Thursday’s presser. If they didn’t trust or like the leadership before, during, or after Atkins and Schneider sniped each other, then they probably aren’t doing an about-face now after Shapiro’s clean-up effort. You can’t unring a bell. The only thing that will change the perception is going to a World Series.

Atkins made it clear that he isn’t firing Schneider, and Shapiro said the same about Atkins. The general manager is being shown the same mercy from Shapiro that he extended to Schneider. The fact is Schneider and Atkins have both done plenty of good things for the organization. Shapiro pointed out that everyone makes mistakes and mistakes are not unilaterally a reason to fire someone. He also pointed out his preference for continuity and consistency.

I agree with the decision to keep both guys, even when the messaging has been so off-key over the past couple of weeks. That being said, I do think there will need to be some changes if the team is expecting better results.

They need new personnel. They need better communication and accountability. The players played hard for Schneider, but now the expectation has to be to play hard and smart. This team needs to mature. They also need to figure out where the messaging to the hitters went wrong this season, as the players were not able to make the necessary adjustments at the plate.

Schneider and Atkins probably have two strikes against them right now. When a leader has issues of some sort yet keeps his job, the blemishes don’t go away. They don’t get to start with a blank slate. The next issue, whatever it is, will be added to the previous problems. At some point the negative stuff can outweigh the good stuff, and then a change needs to be made. Only a championship can wipe the slate clean.