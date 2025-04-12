Stowers, Conine lead Marlins past Nationals

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine had two hits and drove in two runs each to lead the Miami Marlins to a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who walked four and struck out one, won his second consecutive start after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2023 and missing all of last season.

Xavier Edwards had two hits and two steals, while Matt Mervis homered for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman hit an RBI double and Conine followed with a two-run double that put Miami ahead 6-3 in the fifth. Stowers extended the lead with an RBI double in the sixth.

The Nationals erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run fourth. Nathaniel Lowe walked with the bases loaded and Josh Bell added a two-run double.

Mervis put Miami on the board in the second when he drove a changeup from Washington starter Trevor Williams over the wall in right for his fourth homer.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the third when Graham Pauley scored from third on a wild pitch and Stowers hit a sacrifice fly.

Williams (1-1) gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Earlier Saturday, the Nationals placed shortstop CJ Abrams on the injured list because of a right hip flexor strain.

Key moment

Ronny Henriquez pitched a perfect eighth after the Nationals narrowed the gap with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Calvin Faucher pitched the ninth for his first save.

Key stat

Edwards has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14 for 36 during that stretch.

Up next

LHP MacKenzie Gore (1-1, 2.65) will start the series finale for the Nationals on Sunday while the Marlins will go with RHP Cal Quantrill (1-1, 6.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb