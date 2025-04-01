Suarez hits go-ahead grand slam in eighth as Diamondbacks rally for win over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning after Corbin Burnes pitched 4 1/3 innings in his Arizona debut, and the Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees 7-5 on Tuesday night to hand them their first loss.

The Diamondbacks scored five times in the eighth two days after an eight-run eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs.

Geraldo Perdomo started Arizona’s rally with an RBI single off Tim Hill, and Arizona loaded the bases on two walks. After Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) struck out Josh Naylor, Suárez smashed his sixth career slam into the left-field seats for a 7-4 lead.

The Diamondbacks rallied for their second straight win after Burnes allowed four runs — two earned — and four hits in his first start since signing a $210 million, six-year deal with Arizona as a free agent on Dec. 30. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out eight and threw his cutter 65 times in a 98-pitch outing.

Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe hit solo homers off Burnes for the Yankees, who scored 36 runs in their three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend. New York took a 4-2 lead on a two-run throwing error by Naylor at first.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer off New York starter Will Warren.

Warren allowed two runs and one hit in five innings. In his sixth career start, the right-hander walked four and struck out four, including Carroll twice.

Shelby Miller (1-0) pitched a hitless seventh to earn the win. A.J. Puk got his first save of the season after allowing a solo homer to Ben Rice.

Key moment

Leiter was one pitch from leaving the bases loaded but Suárez sent a 2-2 splitter into the left-field seats a day after winning National League player of the week honors.

Key stat

Suárez has five homers in his first five games this season.

Up next

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen, who has thrown 12 scoreless innings in two career starts against the Yankees, opposes LHP Carlos Rodón on Wednesday. Rodón is 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA in six career starts against the Diamondbacks.

