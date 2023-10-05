MINNEAPOLIS — They are who you thought they were.

After a rollercoaster ride of a regular season eventually landed the Toronto Blue Jays the final playoff spot in the American League and had veterans talking up clean slates and peaking at the right time, an underachieving ball club all year long went out with little more than a whimper in the end.

The season-long inability to get a timely hit and do damage with runners on base finally did them in.

All summer, veteran players felt like this was a team that could put things together at the right time and ride a solid pitching staff to a deep postseason run.

That never happened.

They were who they were in 2023, with many key regulars having down seasons statistically, and a severe drop off in the power department taking away a huge chunk of the production we’ve seen in the past two seasons.

The roster was built with the idea that pitching and defence wins in the postseason and all of that still rings true.

It was a great pitching staff from top to bottom, finishing fourth in baseball in ERA, and the outfield defence was arguably the best in baseball.

But the power outage was unforeseen and pop-gun offences have trouble in the postseason, no matter how good the pitching is.

In getting swept by the Minnesota Twins, the Jays mustered just one run and one extra-base hit, a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double that was eventually stranded.

It was the lack of offence that lost them the series and sent them home for the winter.

But the Game 2 ouster also revealed a couple of potential underlying issues moving forward.

A pickoff of Guerrero Jr. at second base to snuff out a potential rally in the 5th inning with Bo Bichette at the plate and ducks on second and third was a mental mistake by a key player at a key time that simply can’t happen.

After harping on fundamentals and doing the little things correctly during spring training, it’s highly concerning to see a mental lapse like that on the biggest stage.

“In that moment, that can’t happen,” manager John Schneider said during his postgame presser Wednesday evening.

If the lack of timely hits and a mental mistake killing a chance were the reasons the Jays lost, the early hook for Jose Berrios at just 47 pitches was the cherry on top.

And it’s the decision that’s going to be talked about all winter, simply because the analytically-driven ways of this Jays front office haven’t sat well with fans over the years.

The decision was a curious one, with Berrios showing some of his best stuff all year and looking calm, cool and collected in his former home.

After a leadoff walk in the fourth, Berrios was yanked, Yusei Kikuchi ran in from the bullpen and a few minutes later the Jays were down 2-0 at the end of the inning.

Postgame, there were mixed opinions on the subject and a whole lot of lip biting inside the Blue Jays clubhouse at Target Field.

“Honestly, I don’t know, but I can’t control that,” Berrios said when asked about the move. “I did my best for the first 12 batters so it is what it is.”

A somewhat emotional Schneider talked through the decision after the game, essentially saying it was one of a number of pre-planned strategies if different situations presented themselves.

“He had electric stuff,” Schneider said of Berrios. “Tough to take him out. I think with the way that they’re constructed you want to use your whole roster. It didn’t work out. You can look at it broadly and say it didn’t work out because they did score two runs when we did make the change. You can also look at the fact it didn’t work out and we didn’t take advantage of at-bats we had with runners in scoring position. You can sit here and second guess me, second guess the organization, second guess anybody. I get that. It’s tough. It didn’t work out for us today or yesterday. That’s baseball, sometimes. There’s 29 teams that are going to say the same thing when the season’s over. But, yeah, it’s a tough way to end the year.”

It’s similar to Kevin Gausman being pulled a touch early in last year’s postseason debacle and just another example of where baseball has gone over the last decade with research and development departments oftentimes leading in-game strategy.

Have the Jays taken it too far?

That’s going to be the talking point after this one didn’t work out, and it’s going to continue on into next season as the Jays are now sitting on seven straight postseason losses, tying the Tampa Bay Rays for the longest active playoff losing streaks.

“I know that the way the game is played today there are a lot of numbers involved and there are a lot of opinions involved and I think that not only us as an organization or me as a manager or us as a staff, we’ve shown over the course of the year that you trust people, it’s not cut and dried every single day,” Schneider said. “I think it gets torn apart a little bit in a game where your season ends, but you have to try to take your best chance every single time. Every decision that I make or we make as a staff or as an organization is trying to win and when you don’t win I understand the reactions and opinions that are out there but you have to look at everyone, what they’ve done all year, and you try to put them in good spots.”

From 91 wins in 2021 to 92 wins in 2022 to 89 this season, despite the postseason appearance the Jays have taken a small step back.

The young core is also a year closer to free agency with two seasons remaining for Bichette and Guerrero, and veterans like George Springer and Gausman are going to be a year older.

Lots went wrong for the Blue Jays this season and it always felt like a club that was a bit light on offence.

During Game 1 on Tuesday, key off-season acquisition Daulton Varsho was pinch-hit for and then whiffed on three straight pitches to end the season in Game 2.

At the same time over in the National League on Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno could be found homering to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a playoff victory.

That’s the type of year it’s been for the Jays as an organization and that win-now trade is also going to be scrutinized this winter, as the club tries to add more offence and fix Varsho and his .285 on-base percentage.

How much change is in store?

We’ll find out in the coming weeks and months, but everything from the roster to the philosophies to the people making the decisions are going to be scrutinized, and with good reason.

“I think there’s a lot of reflection needed,” Bichette said. “From players, but from the organization from the top down. Everybody needs to reflect and see what we can do better.”