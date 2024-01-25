The World Series-champion Texas Rangers have bolstered their bullpen, as they've agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever David Robertson, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Right-handed reliever David Robertson and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a one-year contract in the $11-12 million range, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The World Series champs bulk up their bullpen with the veteran closer who has 175 career saves. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 26, 2024

Robertson, 38, pitched to a 3.03 earned run average with 18 saves in 62 games split between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins last season.

The righty is entering his 16th season in the Majors, after he debuted in 2008 with the New York Yankees. He has made stops with the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs.

Robertson has a strong start to the season for the Mets after he was signed to replace injured closer Edwin Diaz, but he could not replicate those results for the Marlins down the stretch after he was traded for a pair of minor leaguers.

He owned a 2.05 ERA in 44.0 innings with the Mets, but struggled to a 5.06 ERA in 21.1 innings with Miami.

The lifetime reliever has a 6-0 record with a 3.04 ERA in 42 career postseason appearances.

The Birmingham, Ala. native has a career ERA of 2.90 with 1,055 strikeouts in 804.2 innings pitched.