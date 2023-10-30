Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer left Game 3 of the World Series after three innings due to back tightness.

Scherzer summoned the training staff and manager Bruce Bochy out to the mound prior to the bottom of the fourth inning and departed after a short conversation. He appeared to grimace while preparing to run out to take his warmup pitches just before being removed. Scherzer was hit with a comebacker in the backside earlier in Game 3.

The 39-year-old threw 36 pitches and turned in three scoreless innings before being replaced by right-hander Jon Gray with the Rangers up 3-0.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets earlier this summer with him making eight starts for Texas down the stretch of the season. He missed time in September because of a teres muscle strain, posting a 3.77 ERA in 27 combined starts during the regular season.

Game 5 of the World Series will go Tuesday night from Chase Field.