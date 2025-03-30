DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list with neck spasms before Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox and recalled infielder Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock.

Jung batted twice in an exhibition game at home Monday night before exiting because of neck stiffness. He didn’t play in the exhibition finale Tuesday but started each of the first two regular-season games.

Ezequiel Duran was starting at third for Texas on Sunday with Ornelas at shortstop.

Josh Smith started at third Saturday but suffered a left quad contusion while going after a foul ball in the first inning. He initially stayed in the game, but Duran pinch-hit for him in the first and then took over at third.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he hopes Smith will be ready for Monday night’s game at Cincinnati.

Jung, the AL All-Star starter at third base as a rookie in 2023, was hitting .412 with two homers and six RBIs in the first four games last season before his right wrist was fractured when hit by a pitch while he was swinging. He then missed 102 games before returning July 30. That was after he had been out most of spring training with a left calf strain.

Ornelas hit .205 in 26 total games for Texas during the last two seasons.

