ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers plan to activate third baseman Josh Jung from the 10-day injured list Tuesday pending his performance in two rehab games this weekend.

Manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay that Jung will be a designated hitter Saturday and play in the field Sunday for Double-A Frisco.

Jung was placed on the IL with neck spasms following Texas' second game of the season on March 28.

The Rangers open a road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

