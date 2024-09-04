Tommy Pham hit his first home run for Kansas City, a tiebreaking, three-run drive in a four-run fourth inning, and the Royals stopped a season-high, seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

Seth Lugo (15-8) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. He is one win behind Detroit's Tarik Skubal and Atlanta's Chris Sale, who are tied for the major league lead. Lugo is 11-1 with a 1.40 ERA in 15 starts with four days' rest.

Kansas City (76-65) closed within one percentage point of Minnesota (75-64) for the second AL wild card spot. The Royals and Twins are both 4 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland (80-60).

During the seven-game skid, the Royals had scored three runs or fewer in six straight games, the team’s longest such streak since Aug. 15-21, 2022. The Royals had scored two runs or fewer in five straight, their longest span since June 7-13, 2018.

Pham, claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Saturday, broke a 1-1 tie with his homer off Ben Lively (11-9), who allowed seven hits in four innings. The drive deep into the left-field seats was Pham's eighth home run this season and gave Pham his first RBIs with the Royals.

Paul DeJong reached on an infield single, Robbie Grossman singled for his first Royals hit since he was claimed from Texas on Saturday, and Michael Massey hit a tying single.

José Ramírez put Cleveland ahead 1-0 in the third with a two-out bloop single.

Kris Bubic struck out the side in the eighth and Lucas Erceg worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save and sixth with the Royals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: 1B Josh Naylor did not play after leaving Tuesday’s game with a back spasm.

Royals: OF Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was 0 for 4 with a sacrifice fly as began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He has been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 25.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals INF CJ Alexander was claimed off waivers by Oakland. He was designated for assignment on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Guardians: LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38) starts Friday’s series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Royals: LHP Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46) starts Friday's series opener against Minnesota and RHP Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb