Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement was removed from Monday’s spring training contest against the Detroit Tigers in the top of the fifth inning after being hit by in the face by a pitch from right-handed prospect Ty Madden.

The team would later specify that Clement sustained a “lip laceration and contusion.”

Clement, 28, was able to walk off the field under his own power before being formally removed from the ballgame in favour of Addison Barger, who came on as a pinch runner.

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Clement slashed .263/.284/.408 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI across 434 at-bats in 139 games for the Blue Jays last season.

Clement singled to right-centre field in his only other plate appearance of the afternoon, coming in the top of the third inning.