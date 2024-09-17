Bo Bichette is back.

The Toronto Blue Jays officially activated the two-time All-Star shortstop from the 10-day injured list. He will bat second on Tuesday evening.

Bichette, 26, has been out of action since July 19th with a right calf strain.

In his sixth big league season, Bichette had appeared in 80 games prior to the injury. He was batting .222 with 68 hits, four home runs, 30 runs batted in and an OPS of .595.

The team also recalled outfielder Steward Berroa from Triple-A Buffalo.

In corresponding moves, infielder Will Wagner (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list, while outfielder Daulton Varsho (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.

The Blue Jays (72-78) open their final road trip of the season on Tuesday night beginning with a three-game set against the Texas Rangers (71-79).