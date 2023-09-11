Ahead of a crucial four-game series with the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Right-hander Erik Swanson has been activated from the 10-day injured list with fellow reliever Jay Jackson demoted to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move.

Swanson, 30, is in his first season with the Jays following an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners that saw outfielder Teoscar Hernandez go the other way.

He last appeared in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 26 before being placed on IL with thoracic spine inflammation.

The native of Fargo, ND has made a career-high 60 appearances thus far this season, going 3-2 with a 3.10 earned run average and 1.086 WHIP over 58.0 innings of work.

Jackson, 35, is also in his first season with the team. He is 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 0.938 WHIP over 26.2 IP in 23 appearances for the Jays.

The Blue Jays (80-63) currently occupy the second American League wild-card spot, a game up on the Mariners and 1.5 games clear of the Rangers.