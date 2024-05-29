Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah departed early from Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Manoah, 26, was through 1.2 innings before throwing a sinker to Chicago's centre fielder Dominic Fletcher.

He hopped off the mound and exited the game without throwing another pitch after a visit from the team's trainer.

In five starts this season, Manoah holds a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a .189 opponent's batting average since making his return from the minor leagues at the beginning of May.

Reliever Trevor Richards was brought into the game to replace the righty.