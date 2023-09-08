Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen will not return for the rest of the regular season.

The team announced Friday that the 28-year-old Jansen underwent surgery on his fractured finger.

Danny Jansen had surgery yesterday on his finger and is done for the regular season.#BlueJays have no timeline past that, if they’re still playing, but haven’t ruled out a return in October.

They weighed the options and this was the best route. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 8, 2023

The team will not rule out the possibility of a return in October should the Blue Jays qualify for the postseason.

A native of Elmhurst, IL, Jansen was injured during the team's 13-9 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 1. He exited the game in the seventh inning when he fouled a ball off of his throwing hand. He was placed on the 10-day IL the next day.

A 16th-round selection in 2013, Jansen is in his sixth big league season. In 86 games in 2023, he batted .228 with 17 home runs, 53 runs batted in and an OPS of .786.

The Blue Jays currently have Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman as catching options, but outfielder Daulton Varsho can also play backstop.

The team opens a 10-game homestand on Friday night with a game against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto (77-63) leads the Texas Rangers by half a game for the final American League wild-card spot.