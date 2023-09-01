Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen left Friday's series-opener against the Colorado Rockies after taking a foul-tip off his throwing hand while catching the inning before.

Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for Jansen in the top half of the seventh inning. The team officially labelled Jansen's injury as a right hand contusion.

The training staff came to check on the injured catcher in the bottom of the sixth after being hit by the foul tip. Jansen, who missed time last month with a hand injury, initially stayed in the game.

The 28-year-old homered the inning before off Chris Flexen, giving Toronto a 4-2 lead.

Jansen came into Friday's game slashing .226/.312/.464 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 85 games.

Toronto came into their series with the Rockies two-and-a-half games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.