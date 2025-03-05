Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson that infielder Ernie Clement is doing well, relatively speaking, after being hit in the face with a pitch Monday.

Schneider added that Clement could be back in the lineup Thursday in Dunedin.

Clement left Monday's game after taking a fastball to the face but did not suffer a concussion or any fractures. He was helped into the clubhouse with a towel pressed against his face.

The 28-year-old has appeared in six games for the Jays this spring, collecting seven hits in his 14 at-bats. Clement slashed .263/.284/.408 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI in 139 games last season, playing a mix of second base, third base, shortstop and left field.

This will be his third season with the Blue Jays and fifth big league campaign overall. The Rochester, N.Y. native has previously spent time with the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics prior to his time with the Jays.