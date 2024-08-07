TORONTO — Anthony Santander's two homers and Jackson Holliday's monster two-run shot in the seventh inning pushed the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-3 comeback win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Santander smacked a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot to begin a three-run eighth off reliever Ryan Yarbrough as the Orioles (68-47) won for the third time in four outings.

The Blue Jays (52-62) suffered their third loss in four games before 37,547 at Rogers Centre.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to 19 games with a single in the first inning.

Holliday's 424-foot blast to right field off Toronto reliever Ryan Burr (0-1) was the second baseman's second in as many games in the series.

Burr and Yarbrough's mistakes came a few hours after Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro told reporters the bullpen has been "an Achilles for us all year."

Santander smacked his Major League-leading 24th homer since the beginning of June with lead-off hitter Colton Cowser aboard in the opening inning.

But then Toronto starter Bowden Francis settled down. He completed five innings, giving up just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Orioles starter Trevor Rogers also lasted five innings in his second start since being acquired from the Miami Marlins before the July 30 trade deadline. He surrendered three runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with three singles from Ernie Clement, Guerrero and Alejandro Kirk in the first.

Clement scored on a sacrifice fly from Spencer Horwitz.

Toronto snatched a 3-2 lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Brian Serven and a throwing error from Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo.

Baltimore reliever Burch Smith (3-0) pitched a clean sixth to earn the win.

SHAPIRO SPEAKS

In his first media availability since Mar. 21, Shapiro called his ninth season at the Blue Jays' helm "by far the biggest disconnect from our expectations and biggest disappointment."

Toronto will fail to make a fourth playoff appearance in five years after being swept 2-0 in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 American League Wild Card Series.

But Shapiro hinted general manager Ross Atkins will receive a chance to rebuild the Blue Jays into a contender in the off-season.

"I very rarely am unequivocal about anything," Shapiro said. "Commenting on job status during the season is not something I've done or will do.

"That being said, contextually, I'm a big believer in continuity and stability and think those are competitive advantages. The focus of my conversations with Ross is what can we learn about how we put the team together."

Shapiro talked to reporters in front of the Blue Jays dugout, eight days after the trade deadline and during the Paris Olympics.

Shapiro refused to reveal if contract extensions were on the horizon for Guerrero and Bo Bichette. They are under contract until the end of 2025.

"It's certainly easier to build a sustainable, championship team with talent like that in place for extended periods," he said.

ON DECK

Kevin Gausman (9-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the series finale against the Orioles on Thursday. Baltimore will counter with righty Dean Kremer (4-8).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.