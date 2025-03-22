Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer tossed four strong innings Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

The 40-year-old did not allow a run and struck out four while only surrendering two hits and one walk. The outing was Scherzer's first at the big-league level since March 8 as he continues to battle thumb soreness, telling reporters earlier this week his thumb starts to hurt around the 50-pitch mark and sometimes does not bounce back ideally after outings.

Scherzer threw 47 of his 62 pitches Saturday for strikes, reaching as high as 94.7 with his fastball and averaging 93.3.

Scherzer concludes his spring having allowed a total of two earned runs in 13.0 innings spread out over four starts. He had a 3.95 ERA in nine starts last season for the Texas Rangers.

This is his first season with the Blue Jays since signing a one-year, $15.5 million deal earlier in the off-season.