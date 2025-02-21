Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho is progressing quickly in his return from off-season shoulder surgery, MLB Network's Keegan Matheson reports.

Varsho was originally injured in August of last year and played through the injury until September. He eventually cut his season short and had the procedure to repair a rotator cuff injury on Sept. 23.

Matheson reports that Varsho has progressed to taking live batting practice in spring training, which is further along than the team was perhaps indicating before camp opened.

"Hitting, [Varsho] is all the way up. He's taking full batting practice, facing live pitching, which is at least more than I expected to see. Even if he needs a little bit of time [on the injured list when the season begins], I don't think it's going to be much," Matheson said.

That report is in contrast to what manager John Schneider said earlier in February, when he was non-committal over Varsho's status for the beginning of the season.

Matheson was quick to point out that the major hurdle for Varsho is going to be throwing and playing defence.

"Varsho's been a little further along than I expected, because with an outfielder with a shoulder injury ... We're typically talking about pitchers. Varsho, as a centre fielder, is hard to project," Matheson said.

"Throwing is going to be the big part of all of this, and Varsho loves to run into walls as well, so I guess you need to brace yourself for that at some point in his recovery."

Varsho's flashy defence in centre field - highlighted multiple times by diving catches and catches running into the wall - earned him a first-career Gold Glove award in 2024.

Per FanGraphs, Varsho accounted for 29 defensive runs saved, by far the highest total amongst players in the major leagues a season ago.

Schneider added that Joey Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase and George Springer could all handle centre field duties until Varsho returns.

Varsho hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI in 136 games last season, his second as a Jay.

George Springer could find a new spot in the outfield

Matheson also reported that Springer could see work in left field in 2025.

The 35-year-old primarily worked in right field each of the last two seasons after spending his first two seasons in Toronto in centre.

However, the off-season addition of former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander could necessitate a change in the outfield formation to allow each player to get a spot in the lineup.

"George Springer moving to left makes a lot of sense as well because then you can max out this lineup with Springer in left and Santander in right," Matheson said.

"Springer hasn't played a ton of left field in his life, but I think his ball skills are still an important part of this ... If he can get to the ball, he can make a play, and I trust him to be a solid left fielder."

Springer struggled mightily last season for the Blue Jays, hitting a career-worst .220 with 19 home runs and 56 runs batted in (both the fewest in a season where he played at least 100 games since 2015).

With two years left on his six-year, $150 million deal, Springer is looking for any way to provide value to the Blue Jays organization.

"He's still got two years left on his deal - any way that he can be part of this, he's eager to," Matheson said. "He might look a little different than he did when he signed this deal four years ago, but he's trying to get back on this and this is his chance to help this team again."

The Blue Jays open their season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.