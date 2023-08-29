Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, it was announced Tuesday.

Mason McCoy has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Bichette grounded out and ran gingerly to first base in the bottom of the fifth inning in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians. He was removed from the game to begin the top half of the sixth.

This is his second time on the injured list this month as he previously missed 16 games with a right knee injury.

The 25-year-old is slashing .314/.344/.488 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 114 games this season.

Jays injury woes continue

Bichette's injury comes on the heels of the Blue Jays placing third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL with a finger injury.

Chapman and Bichette each left Sunday's game in the sixth inning, with Chapman originally suffering his injury in the weight room.

Chapman is hitting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI in 125 games so far this season.