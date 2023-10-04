The Toronto Blue Jays removed starter Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of a scoreless game against the Minnesota Twins after 47 pitches in favour of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who then allowed two runs to put the Twins up 2-0.

After Berrios walked Royce Lewis to lead off the fourth inning, manager John Schneider called for Kikuchi to face left-hander Max Kepler, who singled to the right side. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano walked and Carlos Correa singled up the middle to give the Twins a 1-0 lead with the run being charged to Berrios. Kikuchi then induced a double-play, scoring the second Minnesota run, before getting Ryan Jeffers to end the inning.

Berrios allowed three hits and a walk, striking out five hitters through four-plus innings in Wednesday's must-win Game 2.

The 29-year-old Berrios was 11-12 this season with a 3.65 ERA in 189.2 innings spread out over 32 starts. Kikuchi has not pitched out of the bullpen this season and had a 4.91 ERA in 12 bullpen outings in 2022.

If necessary, the Blue Jays and Twins will play a deciding Game 3 Thursday afternoon at Target Field with the winner advancing to the American League Division Series.