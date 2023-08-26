Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson was removed from today's game against the Cleveland Guardians with right mid-back discomfort.

After recording an out in the seventh inning, Swanson left the game with the trainer and did not return.

Swanson, who was acquired in the offseason along with Adam Macko in the deal that sent Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle, is 3-2 this season with a 3.10 ERA in 60 games this season.

The Jays had a 5-3 lead in the seventh before Swanson's departure.