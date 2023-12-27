The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year, $15 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and #BlueJays are in agreement on two-year deal pending physical, per source.

Bench piece utility guy heading into his age-29 season gives them a glove-first option at just about every spot on the diamond. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 27, 2023

The deal includes incentives and is pending a physical.

Kiner-Falefa, who will turn 29 in March, has spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees, hitting .242 with six home runs and 37 RBIs over 113 games in 2023. He also had a .306 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage.

Over 647 career games and six seasons with the Texas Rangers and Yankees, the native of Honolulu has a .261 average with 26 homers and 203 RBIs.