DUNEDIN - Bo Bichette and Addison Barger both homered as the Toronto Blue Jays scored eight unanswered runs to defeat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday in spring training action.

Jake Meyers opened the scoring for Houston with a solo shot in the third. Victor Caratini followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Cesar Salazar, and Jon Singleton added another to bring Cooper Hummel home.

Bichette trimmed the deficit to two in the bottom of the third.

Will Wagner’s double in the sixth scored Michael Stefanic. Ernie Clement followed with a two-run double to take the lead, and Arjun Nimmala capped the inning with a sac fly that scored Clement.

Bethancourt made it 7-3 with a sac fly that drove home Barger in the seventh before Barger closed the show in the eighth.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four over 2 1/3 innings.

Colton Gordon gave up two hits, one run and had three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings as the starter for Houston.

The Blue Jays host Minnesota on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.