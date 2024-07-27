TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for prospects Josh Rivera and Yohendrick Pinango on Saturday.

The Blue Jays drafted Pearson in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2017 MLB draft.

Once highly touted as Baseball America's seventh-ranked prospect, Pearson made his Major League debut as a starter in 2020 but struggled with injuries.

The 27-year-old moved to a bullpen role and posted a 5.63 earned-runs average in 41 games with the Jays this year.

Rivera, a 23-year-old shortstop, was drafted by the Cubs in the third round of the 2023 draft. He had four home runs, 16 RBIs and a .169 batting average in 68 games for double-A Tennessee.

Pinango, a 22-year-old outfielder who bats left, had four homers, 21 RBIs and a .223 average in 55 games for Tennessee.

The Blue Jays also announced that closer Jordan Roman was transferred to the 60-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation. RHP Ryan Burr was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and would be active for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

