Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi exited Tuesday's game in the sixth inning with a left upper trap muscle cramp. the team announced.

Kikuchi threw a pitch to New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu before massaging the left side of his neck, which brought manager John Schneider and the team’s training staff to the mound.

After a brief discussion, Kikuchi was removed from the game and replaced by reliever Yimi Garcia.

The 32-year-old threw five innings and gave up a run and four hits while striking out seven, before leaving the game.

Kikuchi entered the game with a 9-6 record and a 3.81 ERA, he exited as the pitcher of record to win Tuesday’s game.