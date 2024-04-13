DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins took advantage of a based-loaded walk, a three-run error by Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry and a three-run homer by Matt Waller in the 12th inning to beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After both teams scored once in the 11th, Detroit reliever Alex Lange (0-1) walked Willi Castro to start the 12th and Christian Vázquez bunted, but first baseman Spencer Torkelson's throw to third was late, loading the bases.

Lange walked Austin Martin to make it 5-4. Kyle Farmer and Carlos Santana struck out, but Ryan Jeffers hit a grounder to third that went through McKinstry's legs for a three-run error.

McKinstry then replaced Lange, walked Manuel Margot and allowed a long homer to Wallner.

Jorge Alcala (1-0) got the win after allowing a run in the 12th.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda allowed two runs - one earned - on five hits in six innings against his old team. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Maeda said it was the first time in his career he had faced a former team and called the experience “uneasy” and “odd”.

He did have fun with Vázquez, his former catcher.

“He remembered the one word of Japanese I taught him last year,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “He called me ‘grandpa’ all day.”

Minnesota's Joe Kelly struck out a career-high 12 batters in six innings but gave up three runs - one earned - on six hits and a walk.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first when Kerry Carpenter homered. Martin's RBI double made it 2-1 in the third.

Maeda had a chance at an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play in the fifth, but his throw sailed into center field to put runners on the corners. Santana grounded to first, but the Tigers again failed to turn the double play, allowing Martin to score the tying run from third.

Colt Keith's RBI single put the Tigers up 3-2 in the sixth but Jeffers tied the game with a pinch-hit homer off Shelby Miller in the eighth. He also drove in Minnesota's 11th-inning run with a single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: SS Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining an oblique early in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he does not believe it is a serious injury, while Correa thinks it might have been related to the coughing he did during a recent illness.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the doubleheader with Detroit RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00) facing RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. Both starters were called up Saturday to serve as their team's 27th player.