Lance Lynn will not be returning to Major League Baseball.

The free-agent righty announced his retirement on his wife's podcast on Tuesday.

Lynn, 37, spent last season back with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team for whom he played his first seven career seasons.

He went 7-4 in 23 starts with an earned run average of 3.84 and a WHIP of 1.338 over 117.1 innings pitched.

A native of Indianapolis, Lynn was the 39th overall selection of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft out of Ole Miss.

He made his MLB debut in 2011 and was a member of the Cards' 2011 World Series-winning team.

Following his time in St. Louis, Lynn went on to suit up for the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

His best season statistically came in 2012 with the Cards when he won 18 games.

Twice an All-Star, Lynn finishes his 13-year career with a record of 143-99 in 364 appearances with a 3.74 ERA and 1.276 WHIP over 2,006.1 IP. He struck out 2,015 batters and walked 704.