ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Alexander has a $1.95 million salary in his one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and can earn $125,000 in bonuses for innings pitched.

The 29-year-old left-hander was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Friday and agreed to the contract on Tuesday, avoiding salary arbitration.

Alexander can earn $25,000 each for 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 innings.

He was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one start and 24 relief appearances. Alexander did not pitch after July 2 because of left lat and shoulder strain.

Alexander is 11-23 with a 4.38 ERA in five big league seasons, all with the Tigers.

