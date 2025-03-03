Jose Quintana has found himself a new team.

The veteran lefty has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, Robert Murray reports.

Quintana, 36, spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets.

In 31 starts in 2024, Quintana was 10-10 with an earned run average of 3.75 and a 1.250 WHIP over 170.1 innings pitched. He struck out 135 batters and walked 66.

A native of Arjona, Colombia, Quintana heads into a 14th big league season.

An All-Star in 2016, Quintana is 102-103 with an ERA of 3.74 and WHIP of 1.276 over 1,969.2 IP in 359 appearances with the Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.