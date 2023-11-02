Nelson Cruz's quest for 500 home runs will end unfulfilled at 464.

The veteran slugger announced on The Adam Jones Podcast that he intends to retire from baseball following the upcoming Dominican Winter League season.

Cruz, 43, spent 19 seasons in the majors. He appeared in 43 games for the San Diego Padres in 2023, batting .245 with five home runs, 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .681. He was designated for assignment in July.

A seven-time All-Star, Cruz made his big league debut in 2005 with the Milwaukee Brewers and went on to appear in 2,055 games with the Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Padres.

The Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic native reached the 30-home run mark on eight occasions and hit 40 at least four times. His best season came in 2015 with the Mariners when he hit 44.

Cruz was suspended for 50 games in 2013 for his connection to the Biogenesis clinic. He was one of 13 players suspended during the investigation.

For his career, Cruz was a .274 hitter with 1,325 RBI and an .856 OPS.

His 464 home runs are 37th all-time in league history.