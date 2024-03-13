First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup after missing the past few days with a knee injury.

He will bat third and serve as designated hitter Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero missed games Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after incurring what manager John Schneider described as a "minor" knee contusion on Saturday.

Schneider told reporters on Tuesday that Guerrero would go through “a full day of working out and running around” at the team's complex in Dunedin, Fla. on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is batting .368 this spring with one home run and four RBI over seven games.

Guerrero slashed .264/.345/.444 with 26 homers and 94 RBI in 156 games last season, his fifth with Toronto.

The Blue Jays open the regular season on March 28 in Tampa against the Rays.