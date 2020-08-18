The Texas Rangers may not have liked Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam during Monday's loss to the San Diego Padres, but almost everybody else did.

After the game, Rangers manager Chris Woodward and even Padres manager Jayce Tingler criticized Tatis for swinging in a 3-0 count with the bases loaded and a six-run lead. The home run was the second of the game for the 20-year-old superstar.

"So you take a pitch...now you're 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch...3-2. Now you're ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat," tweeted Cincinnati Reds legend and Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer also jumped in to defend the young shortstop, telling him to "keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun."

Hey @tatis_jr listen up:



1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is

2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is

3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun

Former Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh agrees, tweeting the onus should be on the pitcher to make a better pitch and that swinging in a 3-0 count should not be against the rules no matter the score.

Swinging in a 3-0 count should not be against any rules, no matter the score.



Before a game I would always look to see what % a guy swings 3-0. If it’s over 20%, it means I can’t just groove one.



“I didn’t like it, personally,” Woodward said after the game. “But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s not right. I don’t think we liked it as a group.”

“He’s young, a free spirit and focused and all those things,” Tingler said, also pointing out that Tatis missed a 'take' sign prior to the grand slam. “That’s the last thing that we’ll ever take away. It’s a learning opportunity and that’s it. He’ll grow from it.”

“I’ve been in this game since I was a kid,” Tatis said. “I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. … Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I’ll take a pitch.”

Tatis' two home runs now have him leading the league at 11 in just 23 games played.

The Padres and Rangers will continue their series from Globe Life Field in Arlington Tuesday evening.