Major League Soccer announced Sunday night that a total of 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 668 tests conducted since early June.

The league is set to return to play with the MLS Is Back Tournament beginning on July 8 centralized in Orlando.

The MLS says it will conduct "two PCR tests 24 hours apart within approximately 72 hours prior to the start of training; and continued PCR testing every other day once training began."

The league officially suspended its regular season on March 12, one day after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.