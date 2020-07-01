The MLS announced late Tuesday evening that four players have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last two days.

The league says over that period, 392 players, coaches, referees, club and league staff were tested.

Here is the full statement released by the league:

Major League Soccer today provided an update on the results of COVID-19 testing. During the last two days, 392 players, coaches, referees, club staff and league staff that are part of the MLS is Back Tournament delegation staying at the host hotel in Florida have been tested for COVID-19. Of that group, four individuals tested positive, all of which were players.

MLS is providing an update every other day with aggregated COVID-19 testing results of players training in local markets and for all members of the MLS is Back Tournament delegation staying at the host hotel in Florida.

Over the weekend, it was announced that a total of 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 668 tests conducted since early June.

The league is aiming to return to play with the MLS Is Back Tournament set to begin on July 8 in Orlando.