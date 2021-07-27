The Colorado Rapids have acquired Canadian forward Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first-round pick in the 2022 MLS Super Draft from LAFC in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money, a 2022 international slot and other incentives, according to a report by Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com.

Kaye has appeared in 10 games this season, including nine starts, for LAFC and has contributed one assist.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 77 regular season games over four season in Los Angeles and has nine goals and 18 assists.

Kaye has also appeared in 23 games for the Canadian national men's team and has two goals and six assists.