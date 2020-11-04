MLS Cup playoff race heats up with tripleheader on TSN

A tripleheader of MLS action on TSN will help determine playoff berths and seeding across the league as teams position themselves for Decision Day. Orlando City plays Columbus Crew at 7:30pm et on TSN3, Nashville SC battles FC Dallas at 8:30et on TSN4 and Colorado Rapids wrap up the night against Portland Timbers at 10pm et on TSN3, joined in progress on TSN4 at 10:30pm.

--

ORLANDO CITY vs. COLUMBUS CREW - 7:30pm et - TSN3

Columbus Crew SC (11-5-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (10-3-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts the Columbus Crew on a defensive hot streak. Orlando City SC has conceded just eight goals over the last 10 games.

- Advertisement -

Orlando City SC is 10-2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is second in the Eastern Conference with 42 goals led by Chris Mueller with nine.

The Crew are 10-5-2 in conference matchups. Columbus is tenth in the MLS with 34 goals led by Gyasi Zardes with 12.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has nine goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Zardes has 12 goals and two assists for Columbus this season. Pedro Santos has five goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

--

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas - 8:30pm et - TSN4

FC Dallas (8-5-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts FC Dallas on a defensive hot streak. Nashville SC has conceded only six goals over the last 10 games.

advertisement

Nashville SC is 4-1-5 in home games. Nashville SC is the MLS leader allowing just 19 goals.

FC Dallas is 1-4-3 in road games. FC Dallas is 4-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Rios leads Nashville SC with four goals. Walker Zimmerman has two goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

advertisement

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

--

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids - 10pm et - TSN3 (Joined at 10:30pm on TSN4)

Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-5-5, first in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Vancouver 1-0, Portland plays Colorado.

The Timbers are 10-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 9-2-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Rapids are 4-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has given up 21 of its 27 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse leads Portland with eight goals. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Cole Bassett has five goals and three assists for Colorado this season. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 7-1-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Colorado: 4-3-3, averaging two goals, 1.5 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Collen Warner (injured).

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.