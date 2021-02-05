58m ago
MLS, MLSPA reach agreement, avoid lockout
TSN.ca Staff
Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on amendments to the collective bargaining agreement. The deadline for an agreement was Friday at midnight.
The agreement will now be sent to the full player pool for a ratification vote over the weekend.