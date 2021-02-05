Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on amendments to the collective bargaining agreement. The deadline for an agreement was Friday at midnight.

Statement on tentative agreement reached with MLS: pic.twitter.com/5EAk5fWjxv — MLSPA (@MLSPA) February 6, 2021

The agreement will now be sent to the full player pool for a ratification vote over the weekend.