1h ago
MLS postpones Rapids-LAFC game
The game between the Colorado Rapids and LAFC that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. Major League Soccer announced that there is one new confirmed case among staff members with the Rapids. The game was scheduled to be played at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
TSN.ca Staff
No new date for the game was announced.
The Rapids have previously had games against the Portland Timbers and Sporting KC postponed due to positive tests.