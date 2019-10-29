Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tenure in the MLS appears to be at an end.

The 38-year-old was non-committal on his future in the league after the Los Angeles Galaxy were eliminated from the playoffs last week and released a video Tuesday hinting he's returning to La Liga.

"Hola Espana," Ibrahimovic said in the video posted to his Instagram story. "Guess what? I'm coming back."

Zlatan to La Liga confirmed?! 👀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SBsKm6JMLA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2019

Ibrahimovic's contract with the Galaxy is set to expire at the end of the year and he left plenty of questions about his future after a 5-3 loss to LAFC last Thursday.

"I have another two months (on my contract)," Ibrahimovic said. "We'll see what happens. (If I stay), then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

The former Swedish international player spent one season with Barcelona in La Liga in 2009-10, posting 16 goals in 29 league games.

Over the past two seasons in the MLS, Ibrahimovic has 53 goals in 58 games, including both regular and post-season.