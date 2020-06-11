Major League Soccer will be holding its draw for the 'MLS is Back Tournament' today to determine the five groups of four and one group of six for the 26-team format.

You can watch the draw live on TSN.ca at 3:30p.m ET/12:30p.m. PT

The MLS announced the plans for the tournament, which will take place at Disney World in Orlando, on Wednesday.

Toronto FC will be one of the five seeded teams to play in a group of four, along with the three other 2019 playoff semifinalists - Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders – plus Real Salt Lake, the team with the next highest points total in the Western Conference in 2019.

'MLS is Back Tournament' Group Format

Group A (Eastern Conference) - Orlando City SC, 2, 3, 4, 5 ,6

Group B (Western Conference) - 1, 2, 3, 4

Group C (Eastern Conference) - 1, 2, 3, 4

Group D (Western Conference) - 1, 2, 3, 4

Group E (Eastern Conference) - 1, 2, 3, 4

Group F (Western Conference) - 1, 2, 3, 4

Host club Orlando City SC, the sixth and final seeded team, will be in the group of six. In order to create an even number of teams in each conference, Nashville SC will play in the Eastern Conference for the remainder of the season.

Today, a representative from each of the six seeded teams will pick a number at random from their conference. Each number will correspond to a ball containing the name of an unseeded club that will join the seeded club's group.

Starting July 8, there will be 16 consecutive days of group stage matches – three games per team - with games being played at at 9 a.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. ET to avoid the extreme heat and humidity during the day in Orlando. The the top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-place finishers, will move on to the Round-of-16 knockout stage.

The winner of the tournament will take the Champions League spot usually awarded to the MLS regular-season points leader in the conference opposite of the 2020 Supporters' Shield winner.

The league is hoping to continue the 2020 regular season sometime after the 54-match tournament is completed on Aug. 11. Group stage matches in the Florida competition will count in the 2020 regular-season standings.

"When we first put together the tournament concept at Disney World, we just were very uncertain about when we'd be able to return to our stadiums in our home market and thought 'Why don't we get them all together, get our teams, 26 teams together in one neutral site, play games every day, get our players back on the field for our fans,'" MLS commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday.

"But very importantly doing it with games of consequence, so a total prize pool of $1 million ... All of this is our best foot forward to do what we can in an exciting, compelling and meaningful way to return to play for 2020."

Teams are slated to begin arriving in Orlando on June 24.