CF Montreal set to meet familiar faces against visiting Columbus Crew

MONTREAL — CF Montreal will run into some familiar faces when Columbus Crew pays a visit to Stade Saputo on Saturday.

Former head coach Wilfried Nancy and centre back Rudy Camacho will be returning for the first time since their departures.

After leading Montreal (11-13-2) to their best regular season in club history last year, Nancy shocked Major League Soccer by taking over the Columbus (12-8-6) project.

Nancy added an integral part of his successful tenure in Montreal by acquiring Camacho on July 31 in exchange for US$400,000 in General Allocation Money.

“It’s definitely a more emotionally charged game than usual, but at the end of the day we have a job to do,” said Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, who is tied for the club record for clean sheets in a season with current Columbus keeper Evan Bush.

“We know how Wilfried likes to play, but it cuts both ways because he also knows our players and our qualities, so it will be a very interesting game.”

In his first season, Nancy has made the project his own rather quickly. He took the Crew from missing the playoffs to one of the top teams in MLS and owning its second-most potent offence with 50 goals, behind St. Louis City SC's 52.

In its last 14 games across all competitions, Columbus — sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference and seven points clear of Montreal — has lost just once in regulation.

Montreal’s new coaching situation came with a few more growing pains. However, they have become one of the best home teams in the league, boasting a 9-3 record.

Over their last ten home games, they’ve won eight and conceded just two goals in that span.

“Columbus is a tough opponent, but we know that every team that comes to Montreal has a difficult game ahead of them,” said head coach Hernan Losada. “If the team draws extra motivation (from Nancy’s return), then even better, but three points is the only thing that matters.”

After losing 2-0 to a struggling New York City FC on Wednesday, a quick turnaround will be needed to get back on track.

Luckily for Montreal — which sits seventh in the East — five of their last eight regular-season games will be at home, which could be the deciding factor that helps them earn a post-season berth.

The game against New York also saw the return of wing back Ariel Lassiter, who provided crucial width to the Montreal attack and whose left foot was sorely missed.

However, the impact of his month out of action was lessened by Montreal’s three-week break due to their elimination from the Leagues Cup.

“After a couple weeks off, there’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment period to get my rhythm back but I felt OK,” said Lassiter. “I’m glad to be back on the pitch with the guys, it’s going to be a dogfight and they’re going to come out and give 100 per cent so we have to match that intensity.”

This will be Montreal’s final game before a two-week international break, after which they hope to see the return of forward Romell Quioto who has missed more than four months with a torn hamstring and defender Aaron Herrera who is set to miss time with an ankle injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.