CINCINNATI (AP) — Facundo Torres scored late in the second half and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City edged FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

Torres scored for an 11th time this season when he took a pass from Ramiro Enrique in the 44th minute. Gallese finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Orlando City (13-6-8).

Cincinnati (17-4-6) shut out Orlando City in the previous two matches in the series. Cincinnati tied a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes with 37 of a possible 39 points through its first 13 home contests. San Jose also lost its 14th match.

Orlando City has a league-high 25 points on the road this season with a league-low three losses.

Roman Celentano did not have a save for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati returns to action on Sept. 16 when it travels to play the Philadelphia Union. Orlando City returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Sept. 16.

