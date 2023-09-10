OSLO — Former Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley, fired in June by the MLS club, has returned to Norwegian club side Stabaek.

The team said the 65-year-old Bradley has signed at least through the end of the year.

Bradley originally joined Stabaek in 2014 after being let go as manager of Egypt.

He spent two seasons in charge, helping Stabaek qualify for the Europa League before leaving in November 2015 to take over France's Le Havre.

Stabaek, which is based in the Oslo suburb of Baerum, currently stands 15th in the 16-team Norwegian top flight at 4-11-4. The club parted ways with coach Lars Bohinen last week.

Bradley was fired as TFC's head coach and sporting director June 26 with the team languishing in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It had won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions.

Bradley, a three-time MLS coach of the year whose son is TFC captain Michael Bradley, took charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.

Toronto appointed Terry Dunfield as interim coach before naming Canada coach John Herdman as Bradley's permanent replacement.

Herdman takes over Toronto (4-13-10) on Oct. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023