George Campbell's late goal helped push CF Montreal past Eastern Conference heavyweights New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

Campbell scored in the 86th minute for Montreal (11-12-2), handing New England (12-5-7) just their second loss in 11 Major League Soccer games and denying them a single shot on target.

This was Montreal’s third consecutive win in MLS, picking up a crucial three points in the race for the post-season.

The game started with both teams restricting the space, making plays through the lines impossible for the majority of the first half.

It was only around the half-hour mark where Carles Gil almost opened the scoring. The Spanish midfielder was inches away from catching Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois out too far with a brilliant lob from the halfway line that hit the crossbar and bounced over the net.

On Montreal’s end, the offence seemed out of sync for the majority of the half. Montreal would find themselves in advanced positions on a number of occasions but could not seem to find the final ball to open New England up, leaving many players frustrated at the break.

In the second half, Montreal came out with much more aggression as the Revolution dropped into a low block, a tactic the hosts have struggled against all season. However, Montreal consistently found themselves breaking behind the low block and in pockets of space in New England’s penalty area.

Line breaking passes from the defence and a strong press continued the pressure on the visitors who were caught out of position more frequently as they fatigued.

That would all come to a head with five minutes left in regulation time when substitute Lassi Lappalainen picked out Campbell with a low cross who finished into the bottom right corner.

Both teams will be back in action Aug. 30 as Montreal travels to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC and the Revolution will return home to host the New York Red Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.