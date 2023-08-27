PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored a goal in each half and added an assist to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Vancouver (9-8-7), which was coming off a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Leagues Cup, won two straight away from home in all competitions for the first time since July of 2017.

Gauld staked the Whitecaps to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute off an assist from Brian White. Vancouver took a 2-0 lead into halftime when White used a pass from Gauld in the 36th minute to score his ninth goal of the season.

Portland (6-11-8) cut its deficit in half on a goal by Felipe Mora in the 53rd miniute. Dairon Asprilla assisted on Mora's first netter of the campaign.

Gauld picked up his ninth goal of the season, scoring on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to regain a two-goal lead for Vancouver.

Evander da Silva Ferreira used an assist from Sebastián Blanco in the 85th minute to score for a sixth time this season and complete the scoring for the Timbers.

Portland (6-11-8) has lost five straight in all competitions for the first time since 2019. The Timbers were coming off a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Houston Dynamo. It was their first five-goal loss since 2015.

The Whitecaps lost 1-0 at home to San Jose their last time out with the lone goal coming on the Earthquakes’ only shot on goal. It was the second time Vancouver dropped a 1-0 decision after allowing only one shot on target, also doing so against the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2013.

Both teams had six wins with one draw in the last 13 meetings.

Vancouver travels to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Portland will host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

