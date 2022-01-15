LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Canada's Mollie Jepsen continued her remarkable comeback Saturday with a silver medal in the super-G at the World Para Snow Sport Championships.

The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., missed gold by only 0.45 seconds to Russia's Varvara Voronchikhina.

"Happy with my speed," Jepsen said. "There's more in the tank but I'm still building."

Jepsen's silver comes a day after she raced to bronze in the downhill as part of a six-medal day for Canada.

Jepsen has her sights set on the medal podium in each of her events at the upcoming Paralympics in Beijing, after she captured four medals in her Paralympic debut in 2018 in Pyeongchang, including one gold.

Canada's Para alpine team has returned to international competition after being sidelined for all of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was definitely a period of time when we weren't racing last year that I wasn’t sure what the competition field would be like," Jepsen said. "It's great to have such a tight race."

The Canadians will be back in action for the super combined on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.