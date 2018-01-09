PARIS — Striker Keita Balde set up both goals as Monaco won at local rival Nice 2-1 to reach the French League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

Both sides were missing their top scorers: Mario Balotelli for Nice and Radamel Falcao for Monaco.

Balde set up attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar for a close-range header as Monaco took the lead in the third minute. The impressive Lemar had a goal disallowed for offside 10 minutes later.

Striker Alassane Plea equalized for Nice in the 18th, coolly drilling the ball into the bottom corner after turning defender Jemerson inside the penalty area.

Monaco regained the lead in the 37th, again catching Nice out down the right flank. Balde again used his pace to find space and whipped over a cross which strike partner Adama Diakhaby met with an assured half-volley near the penalty spot.

Monaco lost last year's League Cup final to Paris Saint-Germain, which is at Amiens on Wednesday.

In Wednesday's other quarterfinals, Rennes faces Toulouse, and Angers hosts Montpellier.