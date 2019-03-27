Slumping Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan spent Tuesday's practice on the team's third line between James Neal and Austin Czarnik.

The 24-year-old, who missed time earlier this month with an upper-body injury, has spent the majority of the season on the team's top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm. After been held without a point in each of his past four contests, Monahan said the change could do him some good.

“We’ve played together basically all year and we had a long stretch where we were really good and myself, I haven’t been good as of late,” Monahan said. “To get a new look with some different guys and get your game going again, I think that’s huge.”

#Flames Bill Peters gives the lines a little shake up this aft:



Gaudreau-Ryan-Frolik

Tkachuk-Backlund-Lindholm

Neal-Monahan-Czarnik

Mangiapane-Jankowski-Hathaway



Bennett, Quine



Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Fantenberg-Andersson



Kylington, Stone, Prout



Smith

Rittich — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) March 26, 2019

The top unit had a dominant performance in the team's 9-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on March 12, but excluding their 14 points in that game, the three have combined for just eight points in their past 10 games.

“Yeah, obviously our line hasn’t played that well, and mix it up a little and I think our game went a little stale,” Lindholm said. “I think we had one good game there [against the Devils] and right after that we went back to playing the way we were playing the last month and that’s not the way we want to play.

“Change up lines, might be good, we’ll see.”

Monahan has already matched his career-high with 31 goals this season and has set a new best with 76 points in 74 games, while Gaudreau and Lindholm have both set new career-highs in both categories.

Head coach Bill Peters said Tuesday the team's leading scorers could be reunited soon.

“It’s something we knew we wanted to do coming down the stretch,” Peters said. “Had a real good conversation with Lindholm about putting him in the middle, had a good conversation about that today and I liked his feedback in that area and we need to have some versatility to us. We know a lineup that we really like, it’s very effective and it’s gotten us to this point and we can go back to that at any time.”